Man in critical condition after shooting near Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

LMPD said the shooting happened around 4 p.m.
LMPD said the shooting happened around 4 p.m.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood sent a man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville Major Corey Robinson said in a statement that officers were called to respond to the 6700 block of Leverett Lane around 4 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man believed to be in his early 20s shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and is undergoing surgery.

Robinson said the shooting happened outside. There are no suspects at this time.

Officers are canvassing the area. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

