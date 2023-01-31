Contact Troubleshooters
Man dies after shooting in Crescent Hill neighborhood

Officers responded to the 100 block Crescent Hill on a report of a shooting.
Officers responded to the 100 block Crescent Hill on a report of a shooting.
By Julia Huffman and Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died following a shooting in the Crescent Hill neighborhood on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police’s Homicide Unit confirmed the man who was shot in the 100 block of North Birchwood Avenue died at University Hospital.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigation is ongoing. Police said they believe all parties have been accounted for.

