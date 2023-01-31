Multi-vehicle crash reported in Bartholomew County due to slick road conditons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-65 North in Bartholomew County has closed all lanes but one.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police said troopers from the ISP-Versailles Post are investigating the multi-vehicle crash near the 60-mile marker.

Multiple crashes are being reported all across the area due to very slick conditions. Additional troopers are being called out to assist with crashes.

Drivers are advised to use extreme caution if they plan on driving overnight.

Wheeles also said I-74 is currently shut down in both directions near the 145-mile marker in eastern Decatur County near the Franklin County Line.

