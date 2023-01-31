Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/31

By Brian Goode
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Still icy out there so please use caution. We will pick up another batch of very light sleet/freezing rain south of the BG/WK Parkways this evening.

There is a chance for patchy sleet or snow flurries closer to I-64, but for now no significant impacts are expected.

The video will cover this in more detail as well as the next risk to the south on Thursday but it still looks like that one will miss much of the area.

