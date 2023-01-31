TARC honors Black, African American leaders by saving a seat during Black History Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City said it would be saving a seat to honor Louisville-area Black and African American leaders during Black History Month.

The seats on each bus will highlight both national and local historical figures and celebrate their role they played in American history.

“TARC is proud to once again celebrate an important month by joining other transit agencies from across the country in honoring those who’ve fought to make public transportation in our community and nation a more equitable place,” TARC Executive Director Carrie Butler said in a release.

The company said it will also be honoring historic individuals and moments in the Civil Rights movement through its social media pages.

