UPDATE: Man dies after shooting in Crescent Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died following a shooting in the Crescent Hill neighborhood on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police’s Homicide Unit confirmed the man who was shot in the 100 block of North Birchwood Avenue died at University Hospital.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigation is ongoing. Police said they believe all parties have been accounted for.

