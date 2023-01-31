Contact Troubleshooters
UPDATE: Man dies after shooting near Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

Man in critical condition after shooting near Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
By Julia Huffman and Nick Picht
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died from his injuries after a shooting near Pleasure Ridge Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police confirmed the victim from Tuesday’s shooting in the 6700 block of Leverett Lane died at University Hospital on Thursday.

Major Corey Robinson said officers were called to respond to the scene around 4 p.m. on Tuersday.

Officers arrived and found a man believed to be in his early 20s shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and initially listed in critical condition.

The man died two days later.

Several neighbors told WAVE News they didn’t hear or see anything until first responders descended on the area.

One woman, who only wanted to be identified by her first name Paula, said the number of police vehicles was unnerving.

“Woo, I really didn’t know what to take, because I’m thinking, ‘is it a bomb; is something going on,’” Paul said. “It was pretty nerving.”

Paula told WAVE News she’s been living in the area for roughly a year.

She moved back to the neighborhood last January from Middletown, and rarely sees police in her neighborhood.

“And so, when I did [move back here], I knew this was a good area,” she said. “I’ve never been afraid of anything or anybody. And of course, I’ve never experienced any of this.”

Robinson said the shooting happened outside the home. He said detectives do not have any suspects nor witness information.

Meanwhile, Paula said she’s hoping Tuesday night’s incident does not become a trend.

“The people across the street, they were coming out and looking,” Paula said. “And we were just wanting to know what had transpired. So if somebody had came and told us, then I think we would probably feel a lot better. But I think just not knowing what was happening, that was the scary part.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

