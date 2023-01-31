Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman shot, seriously injured during jog

A woman was shot and seriously injured while out for a jog in Tennessee Monday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
By Tony Garcia and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A woman was shot and seriously injured while out for a jog in Tennessee Monday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Responding officers said a 26-year-old woman was out for a run just after 11 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan approached her, WSMV reported.

Police said two armed people got out of the car and tried to rob the jogger.

Authorities said there was a scuffle and the woman was shot several times in the arm and legs. She was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the two people passed by the woman while she was jogging, then doubled back and passed her a second time before jumping out of the car.

Headphones prevented the woman from noticing the vehicle or the suspects until it was too late.

Officials are searching for the people suspected in the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Icy spots will remain into tonight
Ethan Hawke, his daughter Maya, and Laura Linney were spotted at Le Moo restaurant’s drag...
Actors Ethan, Maya Hawke make appearance at Louisville restaurant amid film shoot
Lillian Frances Bemiller, 42, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault in connection...
Suspect arrested in July shooting

Latest News

FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are...
Biden to highlight grant for NYC rail tunnel under Hudson
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Santos tells colleagues he won’t serve on 2 committees
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
LaRue County Jail sued for man’s death