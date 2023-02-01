All lanes of I-265 south near I-64 shut down due to multi-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-265 southbound near I-64 are shut down due to a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 3:37p.m. for a vehicle accident. They said that many of the reports stated that five to six cars were involved.

The Louisville Metro Police Department shared on Twitter that crews are working the scene now and they are diverting traffic to I-64 westbound.

All lanes remain closed at this time.

There are no words on injuries at this time.

