Armed robbery of student prompts UofL safety alert

A RAVE Alert was issued for the University of Louisville campus community on the night of January 31, 2023 after the armed robbery of a student.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A safety alert was issued to University of Louisville students after a student became the victim of an armed robbery.

According to the alert issued at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, a male student was walking on 4th Street near Cardinal Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when two men emerged from a parked car and demanded his wallet, keys and phone. The student was uninjured and the suspects drove away in a gray Hyundai SUV.

  • The alert to students included the following safety reminders:
  • Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings
  • Walk with confidence and purpose
  • Use well-lit public walkways
  • Walk with a friend
  • Avoid texting or displaying a smart phone while traveling
  • Use the Cardinal Cruiser escort service by calling (502)852-6111

“Essentially what it is,” ULPD Major Oscar Chavez said, “is a safety escort to and from buildings, parking lots, garages for the University of Louisville community. Whether it’s staff, student or faculty member.”

Students were also encouraged to download the free RAVE safety app.

