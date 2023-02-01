Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

CDC warns about eye drops linked to 50 infections, 1 death

The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that been linked to EzriCare...
The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that been linked to EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops.(Source: ezricare.com via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging healthcare providers and consumers to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops.

The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that have led to instances of permanent vision loss, hospitalization and even one death.

The agency says most of the people with these reported using artificial tears, and EzriCare was the most common brand. Because the eye drops are preservative-free, they don’t have ingredients to prevent bacterial growth.

Testing of open EzriCare bottles identified Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria that were resistant to several antibiotics, according to the CDC. The bacterium can cause a variety of infections and is most commonly spread in healthcare settings.

The CDC says people should stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears while their investigation continues.

A statement from EzriCare says the company has received no complaints or adverse event reports about its product. It has not been asked to recall the eye drops but recommends not using them, out of an abundance of caution, while the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
Slick spots possible this morning
Officers responded to the 100 block Crescent Hill on a report of a shooting.
Indiana man identified as victim shot, killed in Crescent Hill neighborhood
Dalton Milby, 27, died at the LaRue County Detention Center while in custody in February 2022.
LaRue County Jail sued for man’s death

Latest News

Louisville Metro, Ky. communities receiving federal transportation safety funding
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
Slick spots possible this morning
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
The situation is a good reminder to childproof your apps.
Boy playing on dad's phone spends nearly $1,000 on GrubHub