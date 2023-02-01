Derby Week tickets at Churchill Downs go on sale Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For those heading to Churchill Downs on Derby Week or for the upcoming Spring Meet, tickets are set to go on sale soon.

Churchill Downs announced tickets will go on sale Thursday at noon, according to a release.

Kentucky Derby Week starts on April 29 and kicks off the 149th Spring Meet at the historic racetrack, running through July 3.

Special events include opening night racing on April 29, Champions Day: Secretariat’s 50th Anniversary Celebration on May 3, and Thurby on May 4.

Oaks and Derby tickets are also available, ranging from general admission tickets with access to the infield to personal seat licenses granting access to premiere areas of the racetrack.

Churchill Downs said general admission tickets are discounted if purchased online before March 1. A two-day Oaks and Derby ticket costs $110, $72 for Derby only and $52 for Oaks only.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

