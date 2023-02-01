FORECAST: A cold but dry afternoon ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Small risk for light wintry weather far Southern Kentucky tonight

The 40s return on Thursday

But colder again Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Peek-a-boo sunshine expected for this afternoon with cold weather holding on with highs in the 30s for most of the area.

Increasing clouds tonight as a Tennessee wave of moisture keeps any ice/snow chance south of WAVE Country for now. Having said that, a few snow flurries will be possible.

A good day for thawing looks to take place on Thursday with everyone able to climb above freezing and some could even reach into the 40s.

An Arctic front will push in after midnight with a brief snow flurry chance to the northeast. Otherwise, expect another quick drop in temperatures with bitterly cold wind chills by the time we head toward the morning commute.

