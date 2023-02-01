Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: A cold but dry afternoon ahead

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Small risk for light wintry weather far Southern Kentucky tonight
  • The 40s return on Thursday
  • But colder again Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Peek-a-boo sunshine expected for this afternoon with cold weather holding on with highs in the 30s for most of the area.

Increasing clouds tonight as a Tennessee wave of moisture keeps any ice/snow chance south of WAVE Country for now. Having said that, a few snow flurries will be possible.

A good day for thawing looks to take place on Thursday with everyone able to climb above freezing and some could even reach into the 40s.

An Arctic front will push in after midnight with a brief snow flurry chance to the northeast. Otherwise, expect another quick drop in temperatures with bitterly cold wind chills by the time we head toward the morning commute.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Officers responded to the 100 block Crescent Hill on a report of a shooting.
Indiana man identified as victim shot, killed in Crescent Hill neighborhood
Dalton Milby, 27, died at the LaRue County Detention Center while in custody in February 2022.
LaRue County Jail sued for man’s death

Latest News

WAVE Country preps for more icy weather
WAVE Country preps for more icy weather
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/31
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 5 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Metro trucks line up to get salt.
Forecasted winter weather for WAVE Country brings potential for black ice, slick roads