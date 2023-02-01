Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Home sales in Louisville expected to rise soon

(Arizona's Family)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Home sales in the Greater Louisville Area dropped in December, but they’re soon expected to rise.

Rising interest rates have caused sales to drop 38% for 12 consecutive months according to the Greater Louisville Association of Realtors (GLAR).

The record amount of demand, combined with low supply continues to fuel price growth.

However, GLAR said they’re expecting sales to go up since Louisville has much to offer, including great quality of life and better priced homes compared to larger, coastal markets.

Another factor that was considered is that mortgage rates have continued to decline as well.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays
Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele pulled over a suspected drunk driver in December
Oldham County Judge Executive pulls driver over; police issue no ticket

Latest News

All lanes of I-265 south near I-64 shut down due to multi-vehicle crash
All lanes of I-265 south near I-64 shut down due to multi-vehicle crash
Classroom
Teaching black history in Kentucky’s classrooms
A RAVE Alert was issued for the University of Louisville campus community on the night of...
Armed robbery of student prompts UofL safety alert
According to Indiana State Police, a Louisville man has been arrested on multiple charges after...
Louisville man arrested after being accused of fleeing crash, police