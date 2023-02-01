Home sales in Louisville expected to rise soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Home sales in the Greater Louisville Area dropped in December, but they’re soon expected to rise.

Rising interest rates have caused sales to drop 38% for 12 consecutive months according to the Greater Louisville Association of Realtors (GLAR).

The record amount of demand, combined with low supply continues to fuel price growth.

However, GLAR said they’re expecting sales to go up since Louisville has much to offer, including great quality of life and better priced homes compared to larger, coastal markets.

Another factor that was considered is that mortgage rates have continued to decline as well.

