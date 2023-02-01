Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel

(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman and Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the identity of the human skeletal remains found in Boyle County.

On Jan. 20, KSP was contacted around 7 p.m. after skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as 49-year-old Anna Cummins of Perryville.

On Jan. 21, the family of Andrea Knabel posted that they had been in contact with Kentucky State Police after the remains were found.

“Remains were found on a farm and the woman seems to have been deceased for 3-5 yrs,” a post on the Find Andrea Facebook page reads. “The remains haven’t been to the coroner yet to get exact details.”

Knabel was last seen in Audubon Park in 2019 walking to a family member’s house around 2 a.m.

Erin Knabel, Andrea’s sister, posted online that the dental records of the remains were similar to Andrea’s.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859.623.2404.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
Slick spots possible this morning
Officers responded to the 100 block Crescent Hill on a report of a shooting.
Indiana man identified as victim shot, killed in Crescent Hill neighborhood
Dalton Milby, 27, died at the LaRue County Detention Center while in custody in February 2022.
LaRue County Jail sued for man’s death

Latest News

Generic
Both directions of Clark Memorial Bridge closed
Louisville Metro, Ky. communities receiving federal transportation safety funding
According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, a tanker truck hauling milk...
Driver taken to hospital after milk truck crash in Southern Kentucky
“I scratched it off and went back in to check it on the machine. I just couldn’t believe it, I...
‘I just couldn’t believe it’: Ky. man hits top prize on scratch-off ticket