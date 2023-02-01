Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel

PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the identity of the human skeletal remains found in Boyle County.

On Jan. 20, KSP was contacted around 7 p.m. after skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as 49-year-old Anna Cummins of Perryville.

On Jan. 21, the family of Andrea Knabel posted that they had been in contact with Kentucky State Police after the remains were found.

“Remains were found on a farm and the woman seems to have been deceased for 3-5 yrs,” a post on the Find Andrea Facebook page reads. “The remains haven’t been to the coroner yet to get exact details.”

Knabel was last seen in Audubon Park in 2019 walking to a family member’s house around 2 a.m.

Erin Knabel, Andrea’s sister, posted online that the dental records of the remains were similar to Andrea’s.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859.623.2404.

