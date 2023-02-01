‘I could not be more excited’: New UofL president begins tenure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville’s 19th president, Dr. Kim Schatzel, officially began her first day on Wednesday.

Schatzel was introduced as the university’s president back in Nov. 2022, previously serving as president of Towson University in Maryland.

She succeeded Dr. Lori Gonzalez, the university’s interim president, who took over following the departure of Dr. Neeli Bendapudi in Dec. 2021.

“I could not be more excited to be joining you today,” Schatzel said in a video message. “I look forward to meeting and working with each of you in the days, months, and yes, years to come as we support each other and work together toward UofL’s very bright future.”

Schatzel announced her first order of business would be hosting a presidential listening tour to learn about the Cardinal community and get to know students, faculty and staff.

A schedule and registration for the listening sessions can be found here.

