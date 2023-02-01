Kentucky State Police release identity of human remains found in Boyle County
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the identity of the human skeletal remains found in Boyle County.
On Jan. 20, KSP was contacted around 7 p.m. after skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville.
The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as 49-year-old Anna Cummins of Perryville.
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859.623.2404.
