Kentucky State Police release identity of human remains found in Boyle County

PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the identity of the human skeletal remains found in Boyle County.

On Jan. 20, KSP was contacted around 7 p.m. after skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as 49-year-old Anna Cummins of Perryville.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859.623.2404.

