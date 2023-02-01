Lawsuit claims woman given wrong medication by Newport first responders

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A lawsuit filed Wednesday against the City of Newport and Newport Fire and Rescue claims a woman was given the wrong medication by first responders causing her to suffer a heart attack.

Attorney N. Jeffrey Blakenship says Signa Morgan called 911 on Feb. 15, 2022, after she fell and hit her head at the Ovation Theater in Newport.

“She simply had a fall, lost her balance, and was really embarrassed. She hit her head, had a laceration on her head. Because she hit her head the squad was called to the scene, this was in Newport. This was in Newport, so it’s the Newport Fire Department,” Blankenship said.

The lawsuit says paramedics started an IV as they took Morgan to the hospital but she “complained immediately of being nauseated and that she ‘felt like she was going to pass out.’”

Blankenship says Morgan is a nurse and asked for Zofran (Ondansetron).

“It calmed her nerves and reduces the nausea. If you are nauseous, Zofran is a good drug for that,” he said.

Blankenship says the two paramedics agreed to give Morgan the medication she asked for.

“So, one medic drew up the medication. He grabbed the vial. He stuck the syringe in the vial, drew up one cc to give her through her IV. At no time did he read the label on the medication at the time he drew it up,” the attorney said.

The lawsuit says the paramedic who loaded the syringe gave it to another paramedic who administered it to Morgan by IV push.

“There was no closed-loop communication between the paramedics as to the medication,” the lawsuit states.

“A ‘closed loop communication’ is a policy and procedure to ensure proper medication administration. Neither Medic Connor nor Medic Murphy looked at the writing on the vial to verify the medication, nor did either verbalized what medication had been drawn, handed off, or subsequently administered IVP. These protocols were disregarded in their entirety by both medics.”

“She (Morgan) suffered a heart attack and now suffers from permanent heart damage which we are being told by the experts has taken 10 years off her life,” Blankenship said.

FOX19 reached out to Newport’s City Manager who referred us to Newport’s Fire Chief, Frank Peluso.

Peluso provided us with the following statement, “I was made aware of the incident immediately as we as self-reporting of the incident to the Kentucky Board of Emergency Services and began retraining at the direction of the Newport Fire/EMS Medical Director. I have no other information to share at this time.”

