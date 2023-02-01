LMPD: Victim in hospital after shooting in the Southside neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Southside neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Just before 8:30p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of E Southland Blvd, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Aaron Ellis.

When officers got to the scene they found a man with gunshot wounds. The victim was alert and conscious and transported to UofL hospital.

He is being treated for what police say are non-life threatening.

There are no suspects at this time and detectives are handling this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal.

