Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Victim in hospital after shooting in the Southside neighborhood

(Live 5)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Southside neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Just before 8:30p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of E Southland Blvd, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Aaron Ellis.

When officers got to the scene they found a man with gunshot wounds. The victim was alert and conscious and transported to UofL hospital.

He is being treated for what police say are non-life threatening.

There are no suspects at this time and detectives are handling this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Wintry mix, chilly air to cause a few travel issues overnight & Wednesday
Officers responded to the 100 block Crescent Hill on a report of a shooting.
Indiana man identified as victim shot, killed in Crescent Hill neighborhood
Ethan Hawke, his daughter Maya, and Laura Linney were spotted at Le Moo restaurant’s drag...
Actors Ethan, Maya Hawke make appearance at Louisville restaurant amid film shoot

Latest News

Generic crime scene
Man in hospital after shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood
JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.
Louisville janitor accused of recording men in airport bathroom
LMPD said the shooting happened around 4 p.m.
Man in critical condition after shooting near Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood