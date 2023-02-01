Louisville man arrested after crashing, fleeing from police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to Indiana State Police, a Louisville man has been arrested on multiple charges after officials claimed that he left the scene of a crash and led police on a chase.

ISP said that Sergeant Matt Marshall heard information from Clark County officials about an SUV that had hit a semi-truck on I-65 near Memphis, Indiana around 6:30 p.m.

The semi-truck driver reported that the SUV tried to pass him by driving in the median. The semi driver then said the SUV hit the trailer of the semi and spun around before driving away with a flat tire.

According to the release, Marshall soon after saw a Jeep Cherokee throwing sparks as it drove.

When Marshall tried to stop the Jeep, it continued driving, swerving back and forth from the right shoulder to the right lane and passed another semi by driving onto the right shoulder.

ISP said the Jeep continued to flee and was now steaming from under the hood.

Trooper Taylor Wolfe then deployed Stop Stick tire deflation devices that the Jeep later hit.

After the Jeep stopped, the driver ran away but was quickly taken into custody after officers found him lying behind a shed, according to ISP.

The driver was identified at Tyler Tweedy, 29, from Louisville.

After investigating, officials said Tweedy was suspected to be under the influence.

ISP said Tweedy was transported to Clark Memorial Hospital for a blood draw before being taken into custody at the Clark County Jail.

According to the release, Tweedy is being charged with the following:

Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) Prior Within seven years - Level 6 Felony

OWI Endangerment - Class A Misdemeanor

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle - Level 6 Felony

Criminal Recklessness with a Vehicle - Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Syringe - Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance - Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving - Class A Misdemeanor

Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident - Class B Misdemeanor.

