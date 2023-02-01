Louisville Metro, Ky. communities receiving federal transportation safety funding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville and additional Kentucky communities will be getting a total of $24.7 million in federal funding after a major transportation safety announcement.

The funding comes from the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to help improve roads at the local level throughout the country and address the issue of traffic fatalities nationally, according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s recent announcement.

$21.4 million of that funding for Kentucky will go toward the Rightsizing Louisville for Safe Streets Project. Louisville Metro Government will be reconfiguring 10 roadway corridors and project components include installing bike lanes, roundabouts, sidewalks, crosswalk enhancements, and pedestrian refuge islands, among additional infrastructure improvements, according to the release. Mayor Craig Greenberg is scheduled to make an announcement on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. with Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

The following applicants in Kentucky are also getting funding:

Barren River Area Development District

City of Ashland

City of Corbin

City of Danville

City of Elizabethtown

Gateway Area Development District

Green River Area Development District

Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency

Kentucky River Area Development District

Lake Cumberland Area Development District

Lincoln Trails Area Development District

Northern Kentucky Area Development District

Pennyrile Area Development District

Purchase Area Development District

The next round of Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program funding is expected to be released in April of this year.

