Louisville Metro, Ky. communities receiving federal transportation safety funding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville and additional Kentucky communities will be getting a total of $24.7 million in federal funding after a major transportation safety announcement.
The funding comes from the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to help improve roads at the local level throughout the country and address the issue of traffic fatalities nationally, according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s recent announcement.
$21.4 million of that funding for Kentucky will go toward the Rightsizing Louisville for Safe Streets Project. Louisville Metro Government will be reconfiguring 10 roadway corridors and project components include installing bike lanes, roundabouts, sidewalks, crosswalk enhancements, and pedestrian refuge islands, among additional infrastructure improvements, according to the release. Mayor Craig Greenberg is scheduled to make an announcement on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. with Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
The following applicants in Kentucky are also getting funding:
- Barren River Area Development District
- City of Ashland
- City of Corbin
- City of Danville
- City of Elizabethtown
- Gateway Area Development District
- Green River Area Development District
- Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency
- Kentucky River Area Development District
- Lake Cumberland Area Development District
- Lincoln Trails Area Development District
- Northern Kentucky Area Development District
- Pennyrile Area Development District
- Purchase Area Development District
The next round of Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program funding is expected to be released in April of this year.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.