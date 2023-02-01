Man in hospital after shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Tuesday.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:00p.m. officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Euclid Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to UofL hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects at this time. Detectives are canvassing the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal.

