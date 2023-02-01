Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Non-profit providing free prom dresses for Ky. students in need

Newscast recording
By Steve Mehling
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Prom is a big night for any high school student, but usually that big night comes at a big cost.

Cinderella’s Closet of Western Kentucky is a group dedicated to easing that cost.

It started in 2006 over in eastern Kentucky, and it expanded to Owensboro in 2016.

They provide a big selection of dresses, jewelry, shoes, and even alterations.

It’s all free for the student.

“Going to prom can be expensive. You’re looking at at least $100 or upward of $500, $600 dollars just for a dress. So that’s pretty expensive, and we’re providing all of that free of charge,” said Cinderella’s Closet Coordinator Laura Conkright.

If you want to help, can drop off any lightly-used formal dress on Tuesday and Thursday at Owensboro Christian Church.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays
Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel
Aaron Sheehan, 37, of Louisville, was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on...
UPDATE: Police standoff, fire suspect in custody
Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele pulled over a suspected drunk driver in December
Oldham County Judge Executive pulls driver over; police issue no ticket

Latest News

Mayor Greenberg to give Louisville Metro State of the City address
The skyline of downtown Louisville as seen on a late Fall day from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Cloudy, chilly Thursday
UPDATE: I-265 South lanes back open
Aaron Sheehan, 37, of Louisville, was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on...
UPDATE: Police standoff, fire suspect in custody
Eryn Toogood, Haisley Heath, Raegan Maraman
Family, friends celebrate the lives of the Lebanon Junction fire victims