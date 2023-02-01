Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

PHOTOS: Rescuers use large net to pull stranded dog up from pond

Caption
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida rescued a dog stuck in a pond Monday.

Firefighters with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue joined Animal Control officers at Lucy Dell Park in Tampa to save a dog stranded in the shallow part of a pond.

Officials said a child walking to school noticed the dog was trapped on some floating vegetation in the pond and notified authorities.

After Animal Control officers showed up and noticed they would not be able to get to the dog safely, they called Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Responding crews were able to set up a rope system to lower FireMedic 1 Gilbert “Gil” Navas into the water.

Navas made his way to the stranded dog and lassoed him with Animal Control equipment before carrying the animal back to the boardwalk. Crews on the boardwalk then lifted the dog with a large net before helping Navas get up to the boardwalk.

Animal Control said the dog did not have a chip and took him to the Pet Resource Center. If an owner doesn’t come forward to claim him, officials said the dog will be put up for adoption and given the name “Gil” after his rescuer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays
Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele pulled over a suspected drunk driver in December
Oldham County Judge Executive pulls driver over; police issue no ticket

Latest News

Classroom
Teaching black history in Kentucky’s classrooms
A woman uses her phone to light her way in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kyiv targets graft
The contest runs from Feb. 10-16 at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.
Propose at Cracker Barrel on Valentine’s Day and you could win free food for a year
A RAVE Alert was issued for the University of Louisville campus community on the night of...
Armed robbery of student prompts UofL safety alert
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral