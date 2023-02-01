Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: 7-year-old boy slips and falls, has leg run over by school bus

Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.
Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a child is recovering after his leg was run over by a school bus Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to the scene in Decatur around 7:15 a.m. after receiving a call for a child struck by a school bus.

According to the Dekalb Police Department, a 7-year-old boy slipped and fell in front of the school bus, and the bus ran over his leg.

WANF reports the boy was taken to the hospital to have his injured leg treated.

Officials said the driver of the bus stayed at the scene, and the students on board the bus were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays
Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele pulled over a suspected drunk driver in December
Oldham County Judge Executive pulls driver over; police issue no ticket

Latest News

A Walgreens worker has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from the store...
Police: Walgreens employee arrested for stealing $25,000 from store
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
GRAPHIC: Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral
Oldham County Detectives have developed a person of interest in the January 29th shooting on...
Oldham County police investigate weekend shootings that injured 2 people
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was...
Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before standoff with officers
FILE - This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row...
Man who fatally shot Dallas officer in 2007 faces execution