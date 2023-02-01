Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Juvenile seriously injured following shooting in Shively

The shooting was reported around 2:36 p.m. in the 1800 block of Nelson Avenue.
The shooting was reported around 2:36 p.m. in the 1800 block of Nelson Avenue.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the Shively neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 2:36 p.m. in the 1800 block of Nelson Avenue, just off of Dixie Hwy, according to Shively PD Major Patrick Allen.

Officials arrived on scene and found a male juvenile who had been shot in the head at the location. The victim was alert and conscious as he was taken to the hospital.

Police later confirmed the victim was in serious condition.

Witnesses told police a black sedan may have been involved in the shooting and fled the scene heading south on Wurtele Avenue towards Ralph Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Shively Police at (502) 448-6181 or the Shively Police tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.

