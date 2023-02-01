Police: Man hospitalized following shooting in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in the Shively neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 2:47 p.m. in the 1800 block of Nelson Avenue, just off of Dixie Hwy, according to Shively PD Major Patrick Allen.

Officials arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot at the location. The person was alert and conscious as they were taken to the hospital.

No other details were provided on the shooting or the victim.

Police said roads have been closed nearby to clear the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Shively Police at (502) 448-6181.

