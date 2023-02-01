Contact Troubleshooters
Slick spots possible this morning

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Slick spots may impact the morning commute, especially south of I-64
  • Wintry mix/light snow possible south of the Parkways Thursday morning
  • Quiet, warmer weekend ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After dealing with some slick spots this morning, the rest of the day will be relatively quiet. A mix of sun and clouds is expected as temperatures rise into the 30s. Clouds take over the region tonight as another system passes to our south. The majority of the wintry precipitation looks to stay outside of the area. Lows slide into the 20s overnight.

Despite clouds sticking around Thursday, our highs still climb into the upper 30s and low 40s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday night. It will be quite cold as we drop into the teens and low 20s by Friday morning.

