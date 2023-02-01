Student taken into custody after gun found at Moore High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on campus at Moore High School on Wednesday morning.

The incident was confirmed in a letter to Moore High School families from Principal Traci Morris-Hunt.

On Wednesday morning, a bullet was found on the floor of one the classrooms, which led to the school’s security level being raised, according to the letter.

JCPS Police and Louisville Metro Police were called and the classroom was searched for a weapon. A gun was found and confiscated and a student was taken into custody.

Officials said security will remain at a heightened level while the rest of the building is searched by police and a K-9 unit.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority at Moore,” Morris-Hunt said in the letter.

This is the 18th gun found on a JCPS campus in the 2022-23 school year.

