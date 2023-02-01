Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Student taken into custody after gun found at Moore High School

The incident was confirmed in a letter to Moore High School families.
The incident was confirmed in a letter to Moore High School families.(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on campus at Moore High School on Wednesday morning.

The incident was confirmed in a letter to Moore High School families from Principal Traci Morris-Hunt.

On Wednesday morning, a bullet was found on the floor of one the classrooms, which led to the school’s security level being raised, according to the letter.

JCPS Police and Louisville Metro Police were called and the classroom was searched for a weapon. A gun was found and confiscated and a student was taken into custody.

Officials said security will remain at a heightened level while the rest of the building is searched by police and a K-9 unit.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority at Moore,” Morris-Hunt said in the letter.

This is the 18th gun found on a JCPS campus in the 2022-23 school year.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel
JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: A cold but dry afternoon ahead

Latest News

Tom Brady has announced his retirement on social media.
Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it’s for good
In 2018, Jarod Draper was tied to a chair and tased seven times after swallowing meth. He died...
Case of man tased to death in jail featured in New York Times documentary
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 2/1
SnowTALK! 2/1