Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Teacher wows community with snow shark sculptures

A Michigan artist and teacher is known for using her talents to spread joy throughout her community. (Source: WXYZ, Facebook/Jennifer Rameriz Art, CNN)
By Alexandra Bahou, WXYZ
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Michigan artist and teacher is known for using her talents to spread joy throughout her Detroit-area community.

And this time, Jennifer Ramirez is making waves for creating snow shark sculptures in her front yard.

“It’s just too much fun. Everybody has so much fun with it, and they enjoy it and they appreciate it,” Ramirez said of her sculptures.

The snow sharks took Ramirez about three days to complete. She welcomes the community to stop by to take photos with them.

This isn’t the first time Ramirez has made a splash with art in her community. In 2020, she made the news for her fence artwork, bringing smiles to people when they needed it most.

“There’s not enough joy in the world, and if I can share joy through my art and bring joy then I’m going to keep doing it,” she said.

For Ramirez, art is more than just her profession.

“I love creating, I just love creating anything, you know, I try to instill that in my students … it’s so much fun for me just to create,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel
JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: A cold but dry afternoon ahead

Latest News

Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.
Parents killed while traveling to son’s basketball game
Australian authorities find a missing radioactive capsule after six days of searching for it.
Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among...
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall nominees
Australian authorities find a missing radioactive capsule after six days of searching for it.
Missing radioactive capsule found
A woman uses her phone to light her way in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kyiv targets graft