Teaching black history in Kentucky’s classrooms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new executive director of the Association for Teaching Black History (ATBH) in Kentucky was in Louisville on Wednesday to kick-off Black History Month.

Chaka Cummings outlined some of the organization’s goals that include ensuring that the contributions of Black Kentuckians are not forgotten but rather woven into the curriculum.

The Chief Equity Officer at Jefferson County Public Schools, Dr. John Marshall, said school systems have largely ignored parts of history.

“We have not always done a good job with the curriculum being whole,” Marshall said, “the curriculum telling the whole truth, [or] about what Kentucky history is, about what American history is.”

The ATBH aims to connect teachers and other educators with resources that could supplement subject matters already being taught.

”We know that there are primary source documents that are required to be taught,” Cummings said. “How can we examine what is required and then make sure we support our educators in thinking about a black history lens? Where have Kentuckians been able to have an impact in those conversations? Once we are able to really curate resources for educators, we can bring that into the classroom.”

For example, when it’s required to teach about Martin Luther King Jr. and his letter from a Birmingham jail, Kentucky schools could teach about King’s march in Frankfort, KY and the Kentuckians that marched alongside him.

“We’re not a political entity, I’m not a lobbyist,” Cummings said. “We are really about supporting teachers and making sure the practice is the best it can be.”

Cummings said he’s not asking for new laws from legislators, but rather he wants educators to be the most equipped to help all students.

