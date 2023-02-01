Thunder at Slugger returns for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Looking for a full day of fun for Thunder over Louisville? Louisville Slugger Field is bringing back a Thunder tradition.

The Louisville Bats announced tickets are on sale for Thunder at Slugger, happening on April 22.

Gates open at 2:05 p.m. for the Louisville Bats taking on the Iowa Cubs. While the game is on, guests can enjoy the Thunder over Louisville air show.

A live concert will kick off after the game for free with the purchase of a ticket.

Finally, guests will be able to enjoy one of the largest fireworks shows in America right from their seat in the ballpark.

Tickets range from $30 to $56 for a single day ticket. Louisville Slugger is also offering a special three-game Thunder pack including tickets to the July 3 and Aug. 26 games.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

