UofL Health lifting universal masking requirement

Leaders with UofL Health decided to lift the requirement on Monday, Feb. 6.
Leaders with UofL Health decided to lift the requirement on Monday, Feb. 6.(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health is lifting its universal masking requirement next week.

Leaders with UofL Health decided to lift the requirement on Feb. 6, according to a release.

Masks will not have to be worn by team members, patients and visitors.

“We will not discourage anyone from wearing a mask if they wish,” the release states.

In addition, mandatory COVID-19 testing for admission/procedures will end and testing will only need to be done for those showing symptoms.

