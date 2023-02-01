UofL Health lifting universal masking requirement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health is lifting its universal masking requirement next week.

Leaders with UofL Health decided to lift the requirement on Feb. 6, according to a release.

Masks will not have to be worn by team members, patients and visitors.

“We will not discourage anyone from wearing a mask if they wish,” the release states.

In addition, mandatory COVID-19 testing for admission/procedures will end and testing will only need to be done for those showing symptoms.

