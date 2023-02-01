UPDATE: Lanes reopened after police incident closes Clark Memorial Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police confirmed traffic is moving once again after a police incident closed both directions of traffic on the Clark Memorial Bridge on Wednesday morning.

According to MetroSafe dispatchers, calls came in around 8:55 a.m. to an incident on the Clark Memorial Bridge.

No other details were provided.

All directions of traffic were stopped for around an hour and a half to clear the scene.

Around 10:30 a.m., LMPD confirmed the scene had been cleared and the bridge had been reopened to traffic.

