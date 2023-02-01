Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPDATE: Lanes reopened after police incident closes Clark Memorial Bridge

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police confirmed traffic is moving once again after a police incident closed both directions of traffic on the Clark Memorial Bridge on Wednesday morning.

According to MetroSafe dispatchers, calls came in around 8:55 a.m. to an incident on the Clark Memorial Bridge.

No other details were provided.

All directions of traffic were stopped for around an hour and a half to clear the scene.

Around 10:30 a.m., LMPD confirmed the scene had been cleared and the bridge had been reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: A cold but dry afternoon ahead
Officers responded to the 100 block Crescent Hill on a report of a shooting.
Indiana man identified as victim shot, killed in Crescent Hill neighborhood
Dalton Milby, 27, died at the LaRue County Detention Center while in custody in February 2022.
LaRue County Jail sued for man’s death

Latest News

Kentucky Derby Week starts on April 29.
Derby Week tickets at Churchill Downs go on sale Thursday
Leaders with UofL Health decided to lift the requirement on Monday, Feb. 6.
UofL Health lifting universal masking requirement
Beyonce gave fans a special treat Monday night by dropping a single.
Beyoncé performing in Louisville
Louisville Metro, Ky. communities receiving federal transportation safety funding