Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

VIDEO: Officer brings K-9 to safety in tornado

A Deer Park police officer rushed into the station's back parking lot to rescue a K-9 from a patrol car. (SOURCE: City of Deer Park)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Texas (CNN) – A police officer may have saved the life of his department’s K-9 as a tornado barreled through southeast Texas Tuesday.

Surveillance video released by the City of Deer Park Police Department shows an officer running outside as fierce winds and heavy rain pound the station’s back parking lot.

You can see another colleague running for cover as the officer gets to the patrol vehicle with the dog inside.

The video shows fencing coming loose between the building and vehicle as the officer works to get his K-9 out of the SUV.

Finally, the officer with the dog on a leash is seen dashing back inside the building.

The National Weather Service said the EF-3 tornado ground a path of 18 miles, damaging and destroying homes, businesses and schools.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel
JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: A cold but dry afternoon ahead

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to the media before an NFL football...
County honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over 1,000 miles away from home
FILE - Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, says Manhattan prosecutors...
Trump’s former lawyer says DA took phones for renewed Trump hush-money probe
The University of Louisville’s 19th president, Dr. Kim Schatzel, officially began her first day...
‘I could not be more excited’: New UofL president begins tenure
This combination of photos shows Loretta Lynn, from left, Christine McVie and Migos rapper...
Grammys to honor Loretta Lynn, McVie, Takeoff
Mahomes calls Arrowhead Stadium home, but now there’s officially a county-approved Mahomes Lane...
County honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over 1,000 miles away from home