1 person in hospital following collision with stolen vehicle

One person is in the hospital after a collision involving a stolen car Thursday morning.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is in the hospital after a collision involving a stolen car Thursday morning.

According to LMPD, police responded to a collision near Taylor Boulevard and Beecher Street around 8:30 a.m.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the preliminary investigation showed that two passenger vehicles collided.

Officials said one person was transported to UofL Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation, LMPD said one of the vehicles had been reported stolen from an apparent carjacking in the 3600 block of Henry Avenue.

Investigators believe the driver and a passenger ran from the scene on foot.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal.

