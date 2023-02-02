African Americans’ contributions to the bourbon industry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the 143-year history of the Kentucky Distillery Association, there are only two African-American-owned distilleries in the Commonwealth.

In Louisville, Brough Brothers take a family approach to bourbon culture. In 2020, the family-run bourbon distillery made history as the first African-American-owned distillery in the state.

“The goal is to give something back to our families and keep them going forward, as well as give something back to our community,” CEO of Brough Brothers Victor Yarbrough said. “Almost like Muhammad Ali, when you go around the world and got around the United States people know who and where Muhammad Ali is from. We want to do that for Brough Brothers and meet that expectation.”

In Lexington a few years later, a couple brought new eyes and perspectives to Bourbonism with the Fresh Bourbon Distillery.

“There are many people in the bourbon industry, and we stand on their shoulders,” Co-owner of Fresh Bourbon Distillery Sean Edwards said. “We are just trying to make sure we are good representatives of what people have done in the past. As we go on into the future, people can look at us as an ideal model to make the industry better.”

Both distilleries highlight different aspects and the ability to find a niche in the bourbon industry, but they are not the only African Americans who’ve made history in the bourbon industry.

Historians have said that prior to the Civil War, African American slaves in Kentucky were involved with distilled spirits by making barrels, harvesting wheat and rye, and contributing their intellectual property.

“We have folks that make these industries what they are,” Associate Professor of History and African American and Africana Studies at the University of Kentucky Dr. Vanessa Holden said. “Before 1865, they didn’t even own themselves let alone their contributions.”

Dr. Holden is an associate professor at the University of Kentucky. She is doing work with the Kentucky Slave Initiative.

Dr. Holden said some slaves were traded specifically for their skills and expertise in distilling. Unfortunately, a lot of that history has been erased.

Researchers at the University of Kentucky believe it’s important to share those stories as a part of bourbon culture.

”I am starting to see brands acknowledge the history and this erasure, but that acknowledgment is not enough,” Assistant Professor of Writing Rhetoric and Digital Studies at the University of Kentucky Dr. Wells said. “Now, it’s about what are you going to do moving forward. To prevent more erasure and exclusion. By having more black people in the industry, it helps hold brands accountable.”

