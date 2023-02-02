Contact Troubleshooters
Barricaded subject near Conway Middle School taken into custody

LMPD confirms significant activity occurring in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on...
LMPD confirms significant activity occurring in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Thursday morning.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said significant activity occurred in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Thursday morning due to a barricaded subject.

The initial report from Louisville Metro Police was reported on social media shortly after 11 a.m., confirming activity in the 6100 block of Julie Kay’s Way, near Conway Middle School.

LMPD shared a man, who was later identified as 32-year-old Christopher Duvet, was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m.

Police said students and staff within the middle school were asked to stay inside and resume normal activities during the incident.

Major Corey Robinson with LMPD said the subject had barricaded himself inside an apartment and possibly armed with a knife.

LMPD’s SWAT unit was sent to the scene to de-escalate the situation, according to police.

Police said they did not believe anyone else other than Duvet was within the apartment. Officials also confirmed no one had been shot.

Robinson said officials had a run-in previously with Duvet, but had no charges to press at the time.

On Thursday, an arrest warrant has been issued for Duvet. He was charged with two counts of menacing and two counts of terroristic threatening.

Duvet was taken to University Hospital under a signed mental inquest warrant.

