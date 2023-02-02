Contact Troubleshooters
Bellarmine’s head coach speaks at Rotary Club of Clark County

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine head coach, Scotty Davenport, spoke at the Clark County rotary club today.

While at the Rotary Club of Clark County, Davenport talked about his success as head coach for the Knights, as well as some of the team members from Indiana and the impact he hopes the will make in the community.

The coach also talked about how the University’s basketball program is not only making them great players, but also preparing them for the world outside of college.

“I want them to have four of the greatest years of their life, but I want to prepare them for then for the next 40-45 years of life,” Davenport said. “Attention to detail, passion, dedication, it’ll be pay off over and over and over again.”

Coach Davenport said that the Bellarmine Men’s basketball team is ranked second in the nation for having the most players from Indiana followed by Purdue.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

