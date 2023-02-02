Family, friends celebrate the lives of the Lebanon Junction fire victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The lives of a pregnant woman and two little girls wiped away after a fire started at a house in Lebanon Junction.

On Wednesday night, their friends and family celebrating what made them who they were.

Hundreds of people showed up to the Paroquet Springs Conference Center in Shepherdsville to pay their respects to the victims of the fire nearly two weeks ago.

There wasn’t much black clothing in that building and that was because people were encouraged to wear colorful clothing to celebrate the lives that were cut short.

It was a crowded hall filled with friends and family remembering the young lives that were lost in a house fire in Lebanon Junction last month.

Eryn Toogood was age 27. Haisley Heath, age 6. And Raegan Maraman was also 6 years old.

Eryn was also pregnant with Holton at the time.

“We just decided no pews, no boohoos, this is strictly going to be a celebration of life,” Eryn’s mother, Kim Toogod. “And I just wanted everyone to come out and celebrate them because they were great people. They were wonderful people.”

The celebration started with a family processional to Eryn’s favorite artist, Post Malone.

It had prayer, the reading of the obituaries, live music, and more.

“It’s really nice to see everyone here supporting.,” Toogood said. “I asked everyone not to wear black, kinda wear bright colors you know.”

On display are proclamations from Bullitt County Judge Executive Jerry Summers declaring that the birthdays of the girls and Holton’s due date will be known as “their” day in Bullitt County.

“Reagans is her birthday November 17th, then you got Haisley’s birthday November 15th, this one’s Holton’s they put his for May, and then Eryn is November 13th,” Toogood said.

Also in their honor, a new fire ordinance.

“Any time a property is bought, sold, leased, rented, there has to be working smoke detectors in the building,” Toogood said.

Although they might not be here anymore, their legacies can help make sure that a tragedy like this never happens again.

“If it could just at least touch one family, one home, one business, you can prevent this from happening again,” Toogood said.

