FORECAST: Coldest weather since Christmas over the next 36 hours

Arctic front arrives quietly late tonight with a small flurry chance

Highs mainly in the 20s Friday, coldest lows since Christmas Saturday morning

Weekend looking more pleasant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will generally decrease Thursday night, but a small flurry chance is in the forecast as an Arctic cold front pushes through the region after midnight.

Lows will tumble into the teens and lower 20s in the wake of this front Friday morning.

After a few morning clouds on Friday, we’ll see a mainly sunny afternoon, but a cold one as highs will struggle to get out of the 20s.

Friday night will be our coldest since Christmas as lows finally dip down into the teens again.

It’ll be clear as we head into a frigid Saturday morning. Clouds and temperatures will both increase on Saturday, but we look to remain dry. Highs will top out in the 40s.

Sunday is the day to get outside as highs will push into the 50s with some renewed sunshine.

By early next week we’ll see highs inching closer to 60 degrees before rain chances rise..

