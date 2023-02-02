Contact Troubleshooters
Gov. Beshear holding ‘Better Internet Initiative Listening tour’

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear(WAVE News)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state will host a 14-stop listening tour as part of the ongoing Better Internet Initiative.

The tour starts Feb. 14 in Hopkinsville and includes a stop on Feb. 21 in Owensboro. Click here to register for it.

“Access to reliable high-speed internet is critical to the state’s future economic growth and will vastly improve the daily lives of all Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “While we are making great progress in our efforts to expand access, we can’t afford to leave any person or community – urban or rural – behind. That’s why we’re asking local leaders in education, health care and agriculture, as well as community partners, business owners and residents to take part in these conversations, which will help us identify precisely where more work needs to be done.”

The six-week listening tour hosted by the state’s Office of Broadband Development, in collaboration with the Education and Labor Cabinet, aligns with planning requirements laid out in the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program as Kentucky develops a state high-speed internet plan.

Visit broadband.ky.gov to learn more.

Gov. Beshear also held a Team Kentucky update Thursday. You can see that here:

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

