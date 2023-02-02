Contact Troubleshooters
Hearings begin for Bob Baffert’s case against Churchill Downs ban

It continues a nearly two-year long legal battle between Bob Baffert and the racetrack following his suspension back in 2021.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Testimonies have begun in the case of horse trainer Bob Baffert against Churchill Downs.

The hearing for a preliminary injunction began in federal court on Thursday afternoon, continuing a nearly two-year long legal battle between Baffert and the racetrack following his suspension back in 2021.

If a judge rules for Baffert, it could potentially allow horses trained by him to enter the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Baffert’s suspension came down days after his horse Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned race-day substance, betamethasone, following the 147th run of the Kentucky Derby.

The trainer filed a lawsuit in 2022 to overturn a two-year suspension from Churchill-owned racetracks, a suspension that was upheld by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

According to Baffert’s attorneys, KHRC only prohibits betamethasone if it is injected. His team has stated the betamethasone sample comes from a topical ointment used for treating a skin condition.

Baffert is scheduled to take the podium on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

