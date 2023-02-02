Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lawmakers calling for leadership change within Kentucky’s juvenile justice system

Lawmakers calling for leadership change within Kentucky’s juvenile justice system
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of lawmakers is calling for a change in leadership within Kentucky’s juvenile justice system.

This comes after recent riots and, most recently, a federal lawsuit alleging widespread problems at Kentucky’s juvenile detention centers.

Staff members were injured and a teenage girl was gang-raped at a facility last year in Adair County. There have also been other problems at juvenile detention center facilities in Louisville and Western Kentucky.

Kentucky House and Senate members say there is a crisis within the Department for Juvenile Justice and say there needs to be a leadership change within the department.

MORE

The task force members say positive steps have been taken by the Governor, including separating boys and girls, but they say a toxic culture still exists and the Governor needs to make changes in leadership.

A newly filed federal lawsuit includes allegations from two former employees in Adair County who detail dangerous treatment of youth, almost sadistic and inhumane conditions.

There were other cases of neglect and abuse. Senators say staff members are having to manage difficult situations.

“DJJ worked great when it was first established and the purpose it was established for,” said Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton. “It’s not the same group of kids in these facilities now. These are more hardcore, more violent overall. We have to adjust to that.”

Lawmakers say the problem is not with the newly appointed Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey, that it goes further down than that. Lawmakers say they want access to employees so that they are not scared to report problems.

Lawmakers say an increase in gang behavior is leading to more kids committing violent offenses.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel
JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays
Aaron Sheehan, 37, of Louisville, was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on...
UPDATE: Police standoff, fire suspect in custody
Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele pulled over a suspected drunk driver in December
Oldham County Judge Executive pulls driver over; police issue no ticket

Latest News

Norton Healthcare
Norton Healthcare announces expansion of financial assistance program
Thomas E. Phillips, 29, of La Grange, Ky., is wanted for a January 24, 2023 hit and run in...
Police ID suspect on Oldham Co. hit & run, seeking leads to arrest him
Mayor Greenberg gives Louisville Metro State of the City address
LMPD confirms significant activity occurring in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on...
Barricaded subject near Conway Middle School taken into custody
Southeast Bullitt Fire Department
Southeast Bullitt Fire mourns assistant fire chief