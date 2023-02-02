Lawmakers calling for leadership change within Kentucky’s juvenile justice system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of lawmakers is calling for a change in leadership within Kentucky’s juvenile justice system.

This comes after recent riots and, most recently, a federal lawsuit alleging widespread problems at Kentucky’s juvenile detention centers.

Task force talks of “toxic culture with dept of juvenile justice.” pic.twitter.com/8HKvCApTK2 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) February 2, 2023

Staff members were injured and a teenage girl was gang-raped at a facility last year in Adair County. There have also been other problems at juvenile detention center facilities in Louisville and Western Kentucky.

Kentucky House and Senate members say there is a crisis within the Department for Juvenile Justice and say there needs to be a leadership change within the department.

The task force members say positive steps have been taken by the Governor, including separating boys and girls, but they say a toxic culture still exists and the Governor needs to make changes in leadership.

A newly filed federal lawsuit includes allegations from two former employees in Adair County who detail dangerous treatment of youth, almost sadistic and inhumane conditions.

There were other cases of neglect and abuse. Senators say staff members are having to manage difficult situations.

“DJJ worked great when it was first established and the purpose it was established for,” said Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton. “It’s not the same group of kids in these facilities now. These are more hardcore, more violent overall. We have to adjust to that.”

Sen Danny Carroll says kids in juvenile detention centers today are different from years ago. They are more “hard core and violent.” More on the work of the juv justice task force at noon and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/E5xMYAk5wB — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) February 2, 2023

Lawmakers say the problem is not with the newly appointed Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey, that it goes further down than that. Lawmakers say they want access to employees so that they are not scared to report problems.

Lawmakers say an increase in gang behavior is leading to more kids committing violent offenses.

