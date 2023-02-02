Lawmakers push for new juvenile detention center in Louisville, total system reform

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After the Department of Juvenile Justice was accused of covering up incidents at its facilities like fights, fires and unlivable conditions, lawmakers are pushing for a complete overhaul of the system.

Among other things, they’re pushing for a new jail in Louisville.

The Jefferson County Youth Detention Center in Downtown Louisville shut down in 2019. Republican representative Kevin Bratcher of Louisville said Thursday, whether it’s retrofitting the current downtown jail or building a new one, something needs to be done.

“Juvenile crime is driving the crime wave in Louisville,” Bratcher said. “It’s time to happen, it’s time to get a detention center, and we’re going to do it.”

Bratcher described how it could be funded.

”It could be directing old dollars from the justice system towards that,” Bratcher said. “It could be opening up the budget. There’s several different ways, but I think everybody’s on board.”

By everybody, Bratcher means both sides of the aisle.

Bratcher said he sat down with Louisville’s Democratic mayor Craig Greenberg and other city leaders, including police.

They all agree, he said, change is a must.

Bratcher and his Republican colleagues are also calling on Governor Beshear to keep pushing for additional changes like he has been.

“He was missing in action for the first year of this problem,” Bratcher said. “He’s finally coming on board. He’s doing quite a few good things and he needs to do more good things. He needs to work with us.”

Beshear has already made a few changes like raising pay for employees, and has called on lawmakers to find funding for additional changes.

Here’s the list of recommendations from lawmakers that spoke Thursday that the hope Beshear will consider:

Unfettered access to cabinet and department officials and rank and file employees free of intimidation from Governor’s Office officials

Explain the failure to further implement a 2017 KY Department of Juvenile Justice Conditions of Confinement Assessment, summary of key findings and recommendations by the Center for Children’s Law and Policy

Develop and maintain a tracking notification system to automatically notify necessary and authorized parties of detained youth movement

Consider replacing key DJJ leadership and conduct a nationwide search for qualified applicants

Enter into and maintain a contract with our Lady of peace hospital, which provides comprehensive mental health treatment

Open inspection by an independent party of the detention facilities

Appoint an outside trustee as a receiver to manage the overhaul of DJJ

