Louisville barber shop owner collecting shoes for people in need

Julius Wilkerson Jr., the owner of Big City Styles barber shop at 312 West Chestnut Street,...
Julius Wilkerson Jr., the owner of Big City Styles barber shop at 312 West Chestnut Street, said he set out the first pair of shoes outside his store on Jan. 5.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local business owner decided to pay it forward by leaving out shoes for anyone who needs them.

Julius Wilkerson Jr., the owner of Big City Styles barber shop at 312 West Chestnut Street, said he set out the first pair of shoes outside his store on Jan. 5.

Since then, Wilkerson has been gathering shoes to set outside on a small table for anyone who needs them.

The owner of Big City Styles decided to pay it forward by leaving out shoes for anyone who...
The owner of Big City Styles decided to pay it forward by leaving out shoes for anyone who needs them.(WAVE News)

He said after being in business for more than 25 years, he wanted to find a way to share his success.

“I know that you can’t receive with a closed hand, you know, God has always been good to myself and my family and my business,” Wilkerson said. “Long and short, I’ve wanted to bless some barbers to work on these chairs, and God said if you want to receive, you got to give.”

Since he started, Wilkerson has given away more than 50 pairs of shoes.

Wilkerson said his efforts have been such a success that clients have begun to donate their gently used shoes as well.

