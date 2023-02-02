Contact Troubleshooters
Man accused of causing deadly Louisville crash arrested in Northern Ky.

Yoan M. Enriquez-Fonfria, 36, of Hialeah, Fla., is facing felony charges of manslaughter,...
Yoan M. Enriquez-Fonfria, 36, of Hialeah, Fla., is facing felony charges of manslaughter, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief for causing a deadly crash on September 23, 2022.(Source: Boone County, Ky. Jail)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for causing an accident last year that claimed the life of a woman.

Yoan M. Enriquez-Fonfria, 36, of Hialeah, Fla., is facing felony charges of manslaughter, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. He is also charged with misdemeanor assault and multiple traffic charges.

An arrest warrant states that on September 23, 2022, Enriquez-Fonfria was driving south on Interstate 65 when he missed the exit for the Gene Snyder Freeway. Enriquez-Fonfria then put his car in reverse which caused several other drivers to swerve to avoid him, but his car was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The collision caused a chain-reaction crash.

One of the injured, Karla Dominguez, was taken to UofL Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died from her injuries.

According to Louisville Metro police, Florida officials had permanently suspended Enriquez-Fonfria’s drivers license for not having insurance.

Enriquez-Fonfria was arrested at the Northern Kentucky-Greater Cincinnati International Airport and was booked into the Boone County Detention Center. It is not known when he will be brought to Louisville Metro Corrections.

