Mayor Greenberg to give Louisville Metro State of the City address

By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg is scheduled to give his State of the City address on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

WAVE News will be monitoring the speech and provide updates on what Mayor Greenberg announces as he discusses priorities for the community.

Watch the State of the City address here when it starts.

