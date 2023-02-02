Contact Troubleshooters
Meyzeek Middle School students participate in NASA Techrise Competition
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four students from Meyzeek Middle School are participating the NASA Techrise Competition.

According to the release, the competition has students from all over the nation submitting designs for a module that is going to be sent to the upper atmosphere to collect data.

The Meyzeek Team is one of 60 winners who will get funding, support and help from NASA engineers to bring their project to life and send their project up into a high-altitude weather balloon.

The Meyzeek Team is made up of four 6th grade students Agastya Mishram Pratham Tippi, Pramath Kodukulla and Dhirai Javvadi alongside their science teacher.

All four students plan on having a career in the science field and most of them have been enjoying the subject since they were children.

“I’ve been loving science ever since I was kid.” Javvadi said. “When this opportunity came to me I was really happy and I have been thinking about all of this stuff ever since I was little so it was like I was born for this.”

The team received a box of hardware and technical parts from NASA on Thursday to start bringing their project to life.

