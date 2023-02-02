New IU Southeast chancellor named

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman with ties to the Louisville area and an alumna of Indiana University has been chosen to become the new chancellor of IU Southeast

If approved by the Indiana University Board of Trustees, Deborah Ford will become chancellor of IU Southeast on July 1. Ford will succeed Kelly A. Ryan, who is currently interim chancellor for the current academic year.

“Chancellor Ford grew up in the Louisville metropolitan region near the IU Southeast campus, and she is excited to return home to make a positive difference on the campus and in the area,” said Susan Sciame-Giesecke, IU vice president for regional campuses and online education. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and 14 years of experience leading a campus very similar to IU Southeast. I am excited that we were able to attract such an outstanding and proven leader. The campus is positioned well for the future.”

Since 2009, Ford has been chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha. Before joining UW-Parkside, the Louisville-area native was vice president for student affairs at the University of West Florida, and vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Louisville’s Spalding University.

Ford holds her B.S. from the University of Louisville, a Master of Education from Indiana University and a Doctor of Education from the UofL.

“The vision for IU Southeast is compelling, and I am honored to join the learning community as chancellor,” Ford said. “President Pamela Whitten’s vision for Indiana University is inspiring, and the regional campuses serve a vital role in advancing education to students in communities throughout the state that is both attainable and affordable. I look forward to working in tandem with Vice President Sciame-Giesecke to advance the IU 2030 Strategic Plan focused on student success at IU Southeast and building strong community partnerships in southern Indiana and greater Louisville.”

